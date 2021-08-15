Pinarayi expresses concern over Electricity Amendment Bill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed concern over the Centre’s proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, as it will see the power tariff going up and power being denied to the poor. Pinarayi was inaugurating the KSEB officers Association’s 22nd state meet via online.

The proposed amendment bill is expected to see the corporates entering the distribution network in the power sector. Pinarayi recalled that the bill’s most crucial factor is that the consumer can choose from multiple service providers. But, the drawback is that the respective service providers can choose which areas and to whom the power should be given.

“This will result in the poor being denied power. Also, when the existing cross subsidy gets over, the rate of power among domestic and agricultural users will shoot up. The government’s policy of ensuring power to everyone will be a thing of the past,” said Pinarayi.