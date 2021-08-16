STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

34 dowry deaths in Kerala in past three years, not a single accused convicted

According to the data presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly, 18 cases were registered in 2018 followed by 10 in 2019 and six in 2020.

Published: 16th August 2021 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Broken marriage, dowry harassement, violence against women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dowry-related persecution has led to the death of 34 women in the state in the past three years, but not a single accused has been convicted yet. As per the state government data, though chargesheet was filed in 20 of the 34 cases registered under Section 304 (b) of IPC between 2018 and 2020, there has been no conviction in any of the case.

According to the data presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly, 18 cases were registered in 2018 followed by 10 in 2019 and six in 2020. Officials with state women's commission say the complaints related to dowry harassment had been very high in the past 10 years. More than 1,000 cases were handled by the commission during the period. 

Criminologist James Vadackumchery said the families that harass brides for more dowry have changed their strategy after the law specified that death of a woman caused by any burns or bodily injury or that happens under abnormal circumstances within seven years of marriage be called 'dowry death'. 

"Earlier, such families used to abuse and kill the bride. But now, they harass her mentally and physically, forcing her to commit suicide," he said.

Kerala Women's Commission member Shiji Sivaji said the commission will initiate a discussion on the rise in number of dowry death cases and the delay in conviction in such cases. "A discussion with various stakeholders is must to find means to bring in a mechanism to expedite trial in dowry death cases. The commission will discuss the matter," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dowry Dowry deaths Kerala dowry deaths
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp