Goof-ups mar Independence Day celebrations of mainstream parties in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 75th Independence Day celebrations in the state witnessed fervent exhibition of patriotism and reverence for the heroes who fought and laid their lives for liberating the country from British colonialists.

However, the festive occasion was also filled with regrettable moments for the three national parties - CPM, CPI and BJP - after the leaders goofed up while hoisting the Tricolour and also singing the National Anthem.

CPM sent the opposition parties and social media in a tizzy when it hoisted the national flag to the same height as the party’s flag at AKG Centre, the party headquarters. The howler could not have come at a worst moment as it was for the first time that CPM was hoisting the Tricolour at its party offices to mark Independence Day.

Youth Congress state vice-president KS Sabarinadhan was quick to point out the mistake. In a Facebook post, he said CPM had demeaned the dignity of the Tricolour. He demanded a case against the party. The Youth Congress also filed a police complaint.

However, CPM rubbished the allegation. CPI too floundered when state secretary Kanam Rajendran sang 'Jana Gana Mana' incorrectly at MN Memorial here. Trolls and angry social media users pounced on the gaffe.

However, it was the BJP which suffered the biggest embarrassment when BJP state president K Surendran began hoisting the flag at the state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The problem: The Tricolour was upside down. The unfurling was accompanied by chants of 'Bharat Matha Ki Jai'. The leaders soon realised and rectified the mistake. But the damage was done as the blunder set off an avalanche of criticism and trolling.

The mistake also landed Surendran in legal trouble when the Museum police booked him for violating the National Flag Code. The case was registered on the complaint filed by a local CPM leader.