Karuvannur Bank loan scam: Kerala cooperative department to roll out reforms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the light of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam, the cooperation department has decided to bring in a slew of administrative changes in the sector to check malpractices.

As part of this move, an employee would not be deputed to one post for more than two years, while the term for the department auditors would be limited to three years.

The transfer of cooperative employees would be carried out in a time-bound manner and it would ensure that the criteria for transfer are met. The state government is also planning to limit the terms of director board members to two.

The staff pattern in the cooperative sector would also be revised, according to sources. Similarly, the department would seek the help of agencies like police or other enforcement agencies to register cases in case any malpractice is noticed during the audit.