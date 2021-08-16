STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government urged to include ayurveda experts in state COVID task force

AMAI office-bearers have welcomed Health Minister Veena George’s citing regarding the achieved benefits of ayurveda in the Lok Sabha. 

Published: 16th August 2021 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 02:23 AM

Ayurveda

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) has urged the government to include ayurveda experts also in the state COVID task force. AMAI office-bearers have welcomed Health Minister Veena George's citing regarding the achieved benefits of ayurveda in the Lok Sabha.

According to the AMAI, under the state government policies including Amrutham, studies conducted in the state reported that only 0.34 per cent of those who consumed preventive ayurveda medicine were infected with COVID during the quarantine period. 

"A higher percentage of Category A patients who took the medicines did not develop any serious complications. Even after accepting that ayurveda  medicines have been of effect, the government has not included ayurveda doctors in the expert committee for COVID," said AMAI state president Dr Raju Thomas.

"Countries like China, Vietnam, and Madagascar have set examples that traditional medicines have an important role. As Kerala is still reporting high number of daily COVID cases than other states, ayurveda should be included in the fight against the pandemic," Dr Thomas added.

