STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Sabarimala temple opened for niraputhari, Onam festival

No rituals were performed at the temple in the evening as part of the ongoing practice of the temple.

Published: 16th August 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple in Kerala

Sabarimala temple in Kerala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here was opened on Sunday for eight days to celebrate niraputhari and Onam festival. Melsanthi Jayaraj Potti opened the sreekovil at 5.30 pm in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru.

No rituals were performed at the temple in the evening as part of the ongoing practice of the temple. Restrictions on the entry of devotees for darshan continued as part of the prevailing COVID situation.

As part of the restrictions, there is a ceiling of 10,000 devotees for darshan a day and they will have to produce either vaccination certificate after administering two doses or RT-PCR negative certificate on arrival at the entry point at Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp.  

The annual niraputhari festival, marking the beginning of harvest season, will be celebrated on Monday. As part of the festival, paddy spikes will be brought to the temple from various parts of the state and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

To begin with, the procession carrying the paddy spikes led by the melsanthi will be taken out from Lower Thirumuttom of the temple to the sreekovil at 5 am on Monday. On reaching the sreekovil, the thantri will perform poojas on the paddy spikes and distribute them to the devotees at 5:55 am. Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed as part of the niraputhari celebrations.

The annual Onam festival will be celebrated from August 17 to 23. As part of the celebrations, Onasadya will be offered for four days from the first day of Onam on August 20. The devotees will be offered feast on all four days. The temple will be closed on August 23 after athazha pooja and harivarasanam at 9pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam festival Niraputhari Sreekovil Lord Ayyappa temple Sabarimala temple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp