STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kids in all care homes of Kerala to be transferred to Thrissur model home by August-end

The actual dates for transferring children from various districts will be informed through the respective child protection officers, the directive stated.

Published: 16th August 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kids, Orphans, Children

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The women and child welfare department has asked the chairpersons of the child welfare committees and district women and child development officers to transfer all children lodged in district-level children's homes to the Thrissur model home.

A selection committee was formed in June comprising officials from the department, child welfare committees and care home managers to select the children below 18 years who should be transferred to the Thrissur model home.

A directive issued on August 12 by the department's Nirbhaya cell states that the children shall be transferred by the end of August. The actual dates for transferring children from various districts will be informed through the respective child protection officers, the directive stated.

Several child rights activists have expressed their reservations on the directive. They say the children, most of whom who are survivors in sexual abuse cases registered under the POCSO Act, should be given the freedom to live in the district they are born and brought up.

Since these children will have to travel to attend court hearings in their respective districts, they may not be able to do so on the scheduled dates.

Though the guidelines state that the information regarding the children transferred to the Thrissur home should be passed on to the government prosecutors with the POCSO courts and the care home managers by officials of the respective districts. However, in a state where the conviction rate in POCSO cases is a mere four per cent, will the guidelines be followed is a moot question.

The conviction rate in POCSO cases in Kerala was revealed in the reply to a question raised by Dean Kuriakose in parliament. It is abysmally low when compared to the national average of 12 per cent. 

As noticed in the Walayar case in which two minor siblings were sexually assaulted and found hanging, there has always been interventions from the accused. Even the submission of chargesheets in such cases is very low which means that chances of quashing the FIRs is high, said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala child welfare department Nirbhaya cell Thrissur model homes Children homes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp