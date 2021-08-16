STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode drugs case: 'Girls aged 17-20 years major customers', say police

A police officer said that they have received details of youngsters, both girls and boys, who are regular customers.

Published: 16th August 2021 03:04 AM

drugs, substance abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A police inquiry following the arrest of eight youngsters from a hotel in Kozhikode with narcotic products has revealed that girls aged between 17 and 20 are the regular customers of the agent involved in selling drugs in the district.

Having interrogated the agent, the police found that calls keep coming to his mobile phone, followed by text messages, asking for stuff.

"After examining the details of a contact, we realised that the number belongs to a 17-year-old girl from Kozhikode who was a frequent customer of the agent arrested four days ago from a hotel," said a police officer who is part of the investigation team.

He said the police have received details of youngsters, both girls and boys, who are regular customers. While making the arrests at the hotel, the police had also seized around 500 grams of hashish oil and six grams of ADMA allegedly found in their possession, which is estimated to cost more that Rs 2 lakh. The police and excise teams are conducting a joint inquiry and questioning the accused.

The police officer further said, "Based on a tip off regarding a drug party at the hotel in Kozhikode, we decided to do a flash inspection there. We saw around eight people including a 22-year-old girl sitting inside a room enjoying the drugs."

"Immediately, our team conducted a check and found several narcotic products from the room. Further interrogation revealed shocking things happening at the hotel for several days. The boys said that customers were coming to the hotel regularly these days to buy such products, which were sold at a very high price," he added.

Kozhikode Police Kozhikode drugs case Kerala drugs Drug addiction Narcotics
