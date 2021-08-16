Old Aluva-Munnar road opening: Kerala minister PA Mohamed Riyas' word evokes mixed feelings

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The statement made by Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas in the assembly regarding the opening of the old Aluva-Munnar road has ignited hope among the residents of Pooyamkutty who have been staging protests demanding this for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, environment activists have raised concern about the move and indicated that they will approach the National Green Tribunal and the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change to ensure the protection of the pristine low-elevation forest.

Replying to a submission by Kothamangalam MLA Antony John, Riyas informed the assembly on Friday that the department would hold discussions with the forest department to relay and open the stretch that passes through the forest.

According to Fr Kuriakose Kannampalliyil, chairman of the Kuttampuzha Jana Samrakshana Samithi, which has been spearheading the protest, the road was in existence from 1200 AD and was used by Poonjar Kovilakom to move spices from Kanan Devan Hills to Old Muziris Port.

After the British took over the Kanan Devan Hills on lease, they started cultivating tea, coffee and cardamom and relaid the road constructing culverts and bridges to transport hill produce to Kochi Port. The road has 15-50m width and is motorable, he said.

The road was abandoned after the great flood in 1924 when a half-a-kilometre stretch of the road got damaged due to a massive landslide at Karinthiri hills. The KSEB had taken over the road in the 1990s for the construction of Pooyamkutty hydroelectric project. As the project was abandoned, the forest department closed the road.

According to the forest department, the stretch has turned into a natural forest over the past one decade. The road passes through an elephant corridor and three tigers have been spotted in the 25km stretch from Pooyamkutty to Mankulam.

"The Western Ghats is under serious threat due to increased human intervention and any attempt to open new roads will have serious ecological impact. What is the need to open a new road to Munnar when we have the Neriamangalam-Adimali road?" asked biodiversity expert CM Joy.

"The Pooyamkutty-Mankulam road was a bullock cart road used a century ago and the area has turned into a natural forest. It passes through virgin forest and the area is prone to landslides. There is no need to construct a new road when we have a highway to access the hill station. Opening the road will lead to increased human activity as there are four waterfalls in the area. If tourists start flocking to the area, it will disturb the wildlife. This may lead to an increase in human-animal conflict in the surrounding areas," said retired divisional forest officer S Unnikrishhan.

Various environment organisations have held consultations over the announcement of the minister and are planning to approach the Union ministry and the National Green Tribunal. "The Pooyamkutty-Mankulam stretch of the road passes through the ecologically fragile area and opening the road for traffic will lead to destruction of the forest," said Chalakudy River Protection Forum convener SP Ravi.

Refuting the arguments of green activists, Fr Kuriakose said the Karinthiri hills are located between Perumbankuthu and Munnar and not on the Pooyamkutty-Mankulam stretch.

"The road from Pooyamkutty to Perumbamkuthu is motorable. We have produced evidence regarding the revenue records that reveal that the road is owned by PWD. The forest department closed the road illegally in 2012 before which the residents of Mankulam and Pooyamkutty had used it. A resident of Mankulam has to travel 80km now to reach Pooyamkutty but if the road is opened, the distance can be reduced to 40km," he said.

"The road will be a great blessing for the residents of Kurathikudi tribal colony. The farmers of the area are in distress. Many youths in the area have migrated to the cities in search of jobs. If the road is opened, it will be a big boost to the tourism sector and support the livelihood of the local residents," said Fr Kuriakose.