STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vegetables to be cheaper this Onam for Malayalis as COVID-19 dampens demand

All the vegetables except carrot, Chinese potato (koorkka), and cauliflower are now priced below Rs 50 per kilogram in the retail market.

Published: 16th August 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Emphasise on eating complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables than simple sugars.

Representational image

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: This Onam, Onam Sadya will not be much costlier to Malayalis as the prices of veggies have seen a decline since mid-July. Usually, the prices of vegetables go higher during the Onam season every year.

However, with the COVID pandemic dampening the spirits of festivals, the vegetable stall owners are not seeing a brisk sale this year as it was during the pre-COVID times. All the vegetables except carrot, Chinese potato (koorkka), and cauliflower are now priced below Rs 50 per kilogram in the retail market and the price is not likely to go up during this week, said the vendors.

"One of the main reasons for the low prices is because we are getting enough supply from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, several people started farming for their livelihood in the neighbouring states. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the demand for veggies has drastically come down during the last year. As we are getting enough stock and with less demand in here, the prices have come down," said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association president KK Ashraf.

He said with the schools remaining closed, most of the families are not buying more vegetables now. "Veg items was always included while preparing lunch box for children. Now without schools functioning, families don’t need that additional quantity. Another reason is the restrictions on marriage functions. Since a minimal number of 20 or 30 people are allowed now, caterers are also not buying vegetables in bulk. Hotels too are not buying more veggies for Onam Sadya as the customer turnouts are low," he said.

In the Ernakulam market, a minimum of 12 (big and small lorries) are delivering vegetables from Tamil Nadu on weekdays. "On market days, that is on Monday and Friday, we have received nearly 16 loads of vegetables. With adequate supply, we do not see the chances of prices going up this week ahead of Onam," he said. Meanwhile, the state government has also launched  Supplyco Onam district fairs all over the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam Onam Sadya Vegetable prices Kerala vegetables
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp