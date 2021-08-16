Vegetables to be cheaper this Onam for Malayalis as COVID-19 dampens demand

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This Onam, Onam Sadya will not be much costlier to Malayalis as the prices of veggies have seen a decline since mid-July. Usually, the prices of vegetables go higher during the Onam season every year.

However, with the COVID pandemic dampening the spirits of festivals, the vegetable stall owners are not seeing a brisk sale this year as it was during the pre-COVID times. All the vegetables except carrot, Chinese potato (koorkka), and cauliflower are now priced below Rs 50 per kilogram in the retail market and the price is not likely to go up during this week, said the vendors.

"One of the main reasons for the low prices is because we are getting enough supply from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, several people started farming for their livelihood in the neighbouring states. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the demand for veggies has drastically come down during the last year. As we are getting enough stock and with less demand in here, the prices have come down," said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association president KK Ashraf.

He said with the schools remaining closed, most of the families are not buying more vegetables now. "Veg items was always included while preparing lunch box for children. Now without schools functioning, families don’t need that additional quantity. Another reason is the restrictions on marriage functions. Since a minimal number of 20 or 30 people are allowed now, caterers are also not buying vegetables in bulk. Hotels too are not buying more veggies for Onam Sadya as the customer turnouts are low," he said.

In the Ernakulam market, a minimum of 12 (big and small lorries) are delivering vegetables from Tamil Nadu on weekdays. "On market days, that is on Monday and Friday, we have received nearly 16 loads of vegetables. With adequate supply, we do not see the chances of prices going up this week ahead of Onam," he said. Meanwhile, the state government has also launched Supplyco Onam district fairs all over the state.