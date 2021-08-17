29th Synod begins, Mar Alencherry hints at crucial decisions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hinting that the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church will decide on implementing a uniform mode of celebrating the Holy Mass across all dioceses of the Church,Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry said the 29th Synod that began here on Monday would be inscribed in golden letters in the Church’s history.

The cardinal was speaking at the inaugural session.The cardinal reminded the Synod about the duty of the Church to follow the directions of the Pope. He also thanked the Holy See for the letter issued by Pope Francis exhorting all clergy and religious and faithful laity of the Church to proceed to a prompt implementation of the uniform mode of celebrating the Mass.

Expressing concern over the Covid situation in Kerala and the rest of the country, the cardinal urged the faithful to cooperate with the government to fight against the pandemic. The synod prayed for those who died due to Covid. The cardinal also shared his condolences and prayers over the passing away of Bishop Pastor Neelankavil, a member of the synod, who died of Covid in February.

Protest outside Synod venue

Almaya Munnettam, a laity organisation in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, staged a protest outside St Thomas Mount, the Church’s headquarters, in Kakkanad on Monday. The protest took place while Cardinal Alencherry was presiding over the Synod. In the backdrop of the High Court directing the cardinal to face trial in the case relating to the controversial land deals in the archdiocese, they demanded action against the cardinal. Protestors also demanded the synod to discuss making restitution for the losses incurred by the archdiocese.