Fresh Covid surge in Kerala revives call for gene-sequencing studies

It will help the state identify prevalence of new variants, says doc

Published: 17th August 2021 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid cases rising in the state, and incidents of localised surge reported in various regions, experts have called for gene-sequencing studies. For the past two weeks, ICU admission has been climbing. On Sunday, the test positivity rate rose to 15.11%. Under the grip of breakthrough infections, rising TPR, and a lack of efficient Covid management, the state is struggling to contain the spread. 

Experts say the state health department, while taking measures to tackle the virus, should focus on conducting studies on various aspects of the pandemic - genome and immunogenicity, among others. “Conducting proper gene studies will help the state identify the prevalence of new variants and also strengthen measures to curb the spread,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

“Though vaccination is given priority, in certain regions, especially in remote places, elderly people are still to be vaccinated. At certain levels, adequate attention is not given to the implementation of containment measures. Proper home isolation protocol is not followed by Covid patients.” Dr Monu said arranging proper infrastructural facilities, human resources and building an ecosystem suited for conducting the studies is important. “It is not a very costly affair, and in future, it will help in learning more about infectious diseases,” he added. Kerala currently occupies the top position in daily Covid cases and active cases. The state has 1,78,630 active cases.

“Covid devastated states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka mainly due to a lack of access to treatment. In Kerala, we have not faced any such issues and we are ensuring treatment facilities including ICU beds to those in need. There is no point in comparing the situation with other states. We have always focused on crushing the curve,” said a member of the state Covid-19 task force. 

According to health officials, proper gene sampling is conducted in the state, besides sending samples of breakthrough infection cases for examination to rule out the emergence of new variants. “No data on any Covid study conducted by the state has been published so far. They have been conducting or claiming to be conducting studies including gene sampling for some time now. Strengthening the vaccination process is the way forward to tackle any surge,” said Dr Gopikumar P, Indian Medical Association state secretary.

