IOC to open training facility for hazardous industry staff on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Oil Corporation will commission on Wednesday a state-of-the-art technology facility — at Irumpanam — to train operators, supervisors and engineers working in various hazardous industries.The newly-built Fire and Safety Training Centre (FSTC) under the ownership of IOC is the first in Kerala with state-of-the-art technology to train people in live firefighting, a statement said.

“The hazardous industries in Kerala can utilise the facility to undertake real-time firefighting. A model of petroleum retail outlet, product pump house, petroleum storage tank, LPG-mounted storage tanks, electrical panel room and administrative room have been displayed to help understand the features in a petroleum installation,” the statement said.

The training centre is equipped with tanks, valves, firefighting equipment, hoses, portable gas detectors and emergency control system to stimulate real-time action during an emergency.