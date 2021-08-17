STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IUML freezes women's wing of student outfit for openly raising sexual harassment complaints

As many as 10 Haritha leaders had approached the state woman's commission against the MSF leaders on August 12 after they failed to get justice from the IUML

Published: 17th August 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 06:53 PM

Sexual Harassment
By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The IUML has decided to freeze the state committee of Haritha, the women's wing of its student outfit Muslim Students Federation (MSF), for openly raising sexual harassment complaints against MSF leaders.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, state acting general secretary P M A Salam termed the Haritha leaders' move a serious breach of party discipline. The IUML had also sought an explanation from MSF state president P K Navas, Malappuram district president Kabeer Muthuparamba and district general secretary V Abdul Vahab on the issues raised by Haritha.

As many as 10 Haritha leaders, including state president Mufeeda Thesni and general secretary Najma Thabsheera, had approached the state woman's commission against the MSF leaders on August 12 after they failed to get justice from the IUML.

According to the complaint, MSF state president P K Navas had used derogatory remarks twice against women leaders. "In a leadership meet held early this year in Kozhikode, he ridiculed us, saying we are like a type of feminists who do not give birth. In another meet held in April, he said that even prostitutes have their own opinion, hence we can speak," said a complainant.

After the issue came to light, the IUML had unofficially called meetings to sort out the issue but in vain. The party leadership asked the women to withdraw the complaint but the complainants insisted that the party take action against the accused.

The complaint against Malappuram district general secretary V Abdul Vahab is that he abused a Haritha leader of the same district over phone. "The threat is that we have to abide by their line if we want to continue in the organisation," said the source.

The slugfest between the men and women in the MSF was triggered by the MSF state committee unanimously appointing the Haritha Malappuram committee without discussing it with the Haritha state leadership.

