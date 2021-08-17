Kerala Sahitya Akademi awards announced, Sethu and Sreedharan honoured with fellowships

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Malayalam writers Sethu and Perumbadavam Sreedharan have been hounoured with Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships for the year 2020. The fellowships comprise a purse of Rs 50,000, a gold locket, a shawl and a memento along with special membership of the Akademi.

Actor and former MP Innocent's book 'Irinjalakkudakku Chuttam' was selected as the best book in the satire genre.

K R Mallika, K K Kochu, Mambuzha Kumaran, Sidharthan Paruthikkad, Chavara K S Pilla and M A Rahman were selected for the lifetime achievement award by the Akademi. The award is meant for writers above 60 years for their contribution to Malayalam literature.

Other awards in various categories include:

Poetry: O P Suresh (Taj Mahal)

Novel: P F Mathews (Adiyalapretham)

Short story: Unni R (Vanku)

Drama: Sreejith Poyilkkavu (Dwayam)

Literary criticism: P Soman (Vailopilly Kavitha Oru Idathupaksha Vayana)

Knowledge literature: T K Anandhi (Marxisaum Feminisavum Charithraparamaya Visakalanam)

Biography: K Reghunathan (Mukthakantam VKN)

Travelogue: Vidhu Vincent (Daivam Olivil Poya Naalukal)

Translation: Anitha Thampi (Ramalla Njan Kandu) and Sangeetha Sreenivasan (Upekshikapetta Divasangal)

Children's literature: Priya A S (Perumazhayathe Kunjithalukal)

The endowments awards were also announced by the Akademi. P Narayana Menon was selected for I C Chacko award, Professor J Prabhash and T T Sreekumar for C B Kumar award, V Sishupala Panicker for K R Namboothiri Award, Chithira Kusuman for Kanakasree Award, K N Prasanth for Geetha Hiranyan award, Kesavan Veluthattu and V Vijayakumar for G N Pilla award and M V Narayanan for Kuttipuzha award.

Geethu S S won the Thunchan memorial essay writing competition of the Akademi.