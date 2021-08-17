M S Swaminathan, Thanu Padmanabhan chosen for ‘Kerala Shastra Puraskaram’ 2021 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M S Swaminathan, hailed as the ‘Father of Green Revolution in India’ and leading physicist Thanu Padmanabhan have been selected for ‘Kerala Shastra Puraskaram’ 2021, an award instituted by the government of Kerala for honouring outstanding scientists of Kerala origin.

The two scientists have been chosen for the award for their lifetime research contributions in their respective domains.

The award carries a purse of Rs 2 lakh, a citation and a plaque.

The award has been instituted by the state Science and Technology Department in association with Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.