STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Public health staff cut up with govt over I-Day snub

The director of health services was unavailable for comment as he was busy with the visit of the Union health minister to the capital city. 

Published: 17th August 2021 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai

Image of Covid testing used for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has come under flak from a section of public health workers who have alleged they were sidelined in the felicitation ceremony coinciding with the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

Staff coming under the categories of health supervisors, health inspectors, public health nursing supervisors, public health nurses, junior health inspectors, junior public health nurses and Asha workers were allegedly ignored in 12 districts. However, those belonging to Thrissur and Kasaragod had actively participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

In all the districts, the health workers were not felicitated for their yeoman services during the pandemic.
Right from the time Covid broke out last year, and extending to the vaccination drives happening now, the public health wing of the State Health Services has been doing extraordinary work. 

They feel that is the reason the state had made great strides in combating the pandemic compared to other states.A health inspector belonging to Pathanamthitta district told TNIE that, while doctors, nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians have been appreciated for their efforts, the health workers striving to ensure the quarantining of Covid patients have been sidelined.

“It is the health inspectors and public health nurses who have been collecting serum samples, informing the outcome of the medical results, providing facilities to the patients and ensuring Covid vaccination. But it is highly deplorable that we are being repeatedly sidelined,” said the health inspector. 

Another health inspector, working in Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district said it is not a matter of getting a medal or prize money, but about a word of appreciation for the work she and her team have been doing. 
The director of health services was unavailable for comment as he was busy with the visit of the Union health minister to the capital city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day health workers Kerala
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp