Public health staff cut up with govt over I-Day snub

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has come under flak from a section of public health workers who have alleged they were sidelined in the felicitation ceremony coinciding with the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

Staff coming under the categories of health supervisors, health inspectors, public health nursing supervisors, public health nurses, junior health inspectors, junior public health nurses and Asha workers were allegedly ignored in 12 districts. However, those belonging to Thrissur and Kasaragod had actively participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

In all the districts, the health workers were not felicitated for their yeoman services during the pandemic.

Right from the time Covid broke out last year, and extending to the vaccination drives happening now, the public health wing of the State Health Services has been doing extraordinary work.

They feel that is the reason the state had made great strides in combating the pandemic compared to other states.A health inspector belonging to Pathanamthitta district told TNIE that, while doctors, nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians have been appreciated for their efforts, the health workers striving to ensure the quarantining of Covid patients have been sidelined.

“It is the health inspectors and public health nurses who have been collecting serum samples, informing the outcome of the medical results, providing facilities to the patients and ensuring Covid vaccination. But it is highly deplorable that we are being repeatedly sidelined,” said the health inspector.

Another health inspector, working in Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district said it is not a matter of getting a medal or prize money, but about a word of appreciation for the work she and her team have been doing.

The director of health services was unavailable for comment as he was busy with the visit of the Union health minister to the capital city.