Senior CPM leader P Sathidevi likely to be new Kerala Women's Commission chairperson

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and former Vadakara MP P Sathidevi is likely to be made Chairperson of the State Women's Commission. The CPM leadership is learnt to have taken an in-principle decision in this regard.

A formal announcement will be made by the state government after consent from the Governor.

The Women's Commission has remained headless for more than a month after incumbent MC Josephine resigned in June. This followed her remarks during a live show on a Malayalam channel, which kicked up a row.

Josephine's response to a woman who complained of domestic violence drew sharp criticism on social media and she subsequently decided to step down.

Sathidevi, who is the secretary of the Democratic Mahila Association, is also the sister of senior CPM leader P Jayarajan. She is the wife of late CPM leader M Dasan.