By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has issued strict warning to senior leaders from Kannur - P Jayarajan and K P Sahadevan for improper behaviour.

The warning was issued based on the reporting by the state secretariat. The party observed that the behaviour of the two leaders during a Kannur district committee meeting on July 17 was unbecoming of their position as party leaders. Such unruly behaviour should not be repeated in future, the state committee warned the two leaders.