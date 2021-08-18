Snubbed by IUML, Haritha leaders mulling over resigning en masse

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Protesting against the Muslim League’s decision to freeze their state committee and let leaders of Muslim Students Federation who allegedly used derogatory terms against them go scot free, leaders of Haritha, the girl students’ wing of the party, are thinking of resigning from the organisation en masse.

A decision in this regard is likely to be announced on Wednesday and most of the leaders have expressed their willingness to put in their papers. They say they had been subjected to severe mental trauma after they approached the State Women’s Commission against the MSF leaders six days back. “We have been subjected to severe mental trauma. All attempts are being made to pin us down and make us withdraw the complaint —through social media, in discussions and by exerting pressure through our families,” a Haritha leader said on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Vellayil police registered a case against MSF state president P K Navas and Malappuram district general secretary V Abdul Vahab on the recommendation of the State Women’s Commission.

A discussion to settle the issue was convened at Panakkad on Monday in the presence of party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and Muslim Youth League state president Panakkad Munavarali Shihab Thangal but the IUML leadership stuck to the stand that the girl students have to first withdraw the complaint before initiating action against the MSF leaders.

“We had given more than enough time for the party to take action. A petition was submitted and we had met the leaders collectively and individually. Braving Covid, we had called on them at their houses to apprise them of the situation. Yet, there were only assurances. It was because of this that we were forced to take the matter up with the State Women’s Commission. Even after that, we had met the leaders,” said another Haritha leader. Haritha leaders were accused of leaking copies of the complaint and voice clips to media which they deny.

Meanwhile, the MSF national leadership also submitted its report to IUML demanding action against Navas on the issue. It is learnt that Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who is in charge of IUML in the state now, is adamant on withdrawing the complaint first. But a major faction including MP E T Muhammed Basheer and MLA M K Muneer have opposed action against Haritha leaders which, they fear, would portray the party as misogynist. “It is sad that IUML has given no value to the report of MSF national committee but targeted us for seeking justice,” lamented a Haritha member.