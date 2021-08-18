STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Snubbed by IUML, Haritha leaders mulling over resigning en masse

MSF state prez, Malappuram dist gen secy booked on recommendation of women’s panel

Published: 18th August 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment
By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Protesting against the Muslim League’s decision to freeze their state committee and let leaders of Muslim Students Federation who allegedly used derogatory terms against them go scot free, leaders of Haritha, the girl students’ wing of the party, are thinking of resigning from the organisation en masse.

A decision in this regard is likely to be announced on Wednesday and most of the leaders have expressed their willingness to put in their papers. They say they had been subjected to severe mental trauma after they approached the State Women’s Commission against the MSF leaders six days back. “We have been subjected to severe mental trauma. All attempts are being made to pin us down and make us withdraw the complaint —through social media, in discussions and by exerting pressure through our families,” a Haritha leader said on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Vellayil police registered a case against MSF state president P K Navas and Malappuram district general secretary V Abdul Vahab on the recommendation of the State Women’s Commission.
A discussion to settle the issue was convened at Panakkad on Monday in the presence of party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and Muslim Youth League state president Panakkad Munavarali Shihab Thangal but the IUML leadership stuck to the stand that the girl students have to first withdraw the complaint before initiating action against the MSF leaders.

“We had given more than enough time for the party to take action. A petition was submitted and we had met the leaders collectively and individually. Braving Covid, we had called on them at their houses to apprise them of the situation. Yet, there were only assurances. It was because of this that we were forced to take the matter up with the State Women’s Commission. Even after that, we had met the leaders,” said another Haritha leader. Haritha leaders were accused of leaking copies of the complaint and voice clips to media which they deny.

Meanwhile, the MSF national leadership also submitted its report to IUML demanding action against Navas on the issue. It is learnt that Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who is in charge of IUML in the state now, is adamant on withdrawing the complaint first. But a major faction including MP E T Muhammed Basheer and MLA M K Muneer have opposed action against Haritha leaders which, they fear, would portray the party as misogynist. “It is sad that IUML has given no value to the report of MSF national committee but targeted us for seeking justice,” lamented a Haritha member.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML Haritha sexual harassment
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp