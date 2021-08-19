First year Plus-One model tests from August 31

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Education Department (GED) will conduct model exams from August 31 to September 4 ahead of first-year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational HSE (VHSE) Board exams. It aims to familiarise students with the question pattern. Students can write the test at home under the supervision of parents or guardians.

They can download the question paper before the start of each exam from www.dhsekerala.gov.in. After attempting it, students can clarify doubts with teachers online. The timetable will be available on the GED website. The first year HSE and VSHE Board exams will be held from September 6 and 7, respectively. Meanwhile, students can apply for admission to first-year HSE and VHSE courses from August 24.