Gold ornaments worth 50 sovereigns stolen from wedding house in Kerala

Sources said the incident took place when the inhabitants were away at a wedding reception of one of the family members at a convention centre near Attingal. 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About 50 sovereigns of gold ornaments were stolen from a house near Attingal on Wednesday night. The theft was reported from a house at Kilithattumukku near Avanavancherry in Attingal police station limit.

Sources said the incident took place when the inhabitants were away at a wedding reception of one of the family members at a convention centre near Attingal. The incident came to their notice after they returned from the function at night.

The front door of the house was found locked from inside, while the backdoor was found agape. 

The initial inference is that the burglar could have entered the house taking advantage of the crowd when the family members were present and decamped with gold once they left for the function.

