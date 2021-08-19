Kerala’s open varsity hopes to get rolling next year

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly established Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) is hopeful of obtaining UGC recognition for its open and distance learning (ODL) programmes over the next few months and plans to launch a few pilot courses in January next year.

SNGOU Vice-Chancellor P M Mubarak Pasha told TNIE that the varsity expects the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) representatives to visit the varsity within the next two-three months to give recognition to its programmes.

“Subject to UGC recognition, we are planning to launch a few courses in January 2022, on a pilot basis. This will be a precursor to a full-fledged rollout of 20 undergraduate and nine postgraduate progarmmes by July next year,” Pasha said.

According to the Vice Chancellor, there are no major hindrances at present for obtaining UGC recognition for the varsity’s courses. Various academic and administrative bodies, such as the Academic Council and Syndicate have been constituted, he said.

The university, based in Kollam, will soon move to a permanent campus and the authorities expect the relocation process to be completed by the time the inspection by the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) begins. The recent budgetary allocation of `10 crore has given a shot in the arm for the university’s infrastructure development.

“Unlike other universities, huge infrastructure facilities are not required for a university offering courses in distance learning mode. We are hopeful of setting up the prescribed infrastructure facilities on a war footing,” Pasha said.

Owing to the delay in obtaining UGC recognition for SNGOU’s courses, the state government had tentatively allowed other state universities to offer ODL courses. The universities of Kerala, MG and Calicut have already applied for UGC recognition for its distance learning courses.A prohibitive clause in the SNGOU Act had disallowed other universities from offering ODL courses after its inception.

However, the government issued an order recently allowing universities to go ahead with distance learning courses this year. This was to ensure that nearly one lakh students in the state, who do not get admission in colleges, are not denied opportunity for higher education.