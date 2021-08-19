LDC, LGS main exams postponed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed the main examination for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Last Grade Servants (LGS) to November 20 and 27, respectively, due to the large number of applicants. However, it has not yet published the results of LDC preliminary exams held in five stages during March-July period. The main exams were originally scheduled for October 23 and 30, respectively.

Sources said PSC is hoping to bring out the list of those qualified from the preliminary exam in September.

This is the first time that PSC has planned to conduct the exams in two levels, to identify each designated posts. The entry exams are being conducted to fill up 193 posts.

“The valuation is not easy as examiners have to evaluate the marks of all the exams conducted in five stages and find qualified candidates from each stage. There were complaints that the dates of the main exams were announced in haste. Now that the exam dates have been postponed, applicants have more time to prepare,” a PSC official told TNIE.

However, job aspirants, who were part of the ranklist that got expired on August 4 and who held protests in front of Secretariat, say PSC should have come out with a new ranklist when their lists got expired.

“We have been telling them that the government has failed the job aspirants when it did not bring new LDC and LGS ranklist when our list allegedly got expired. Also, PSC decided to hold the final exam without releasing the results of the prelims. This is why we challenged the process before the Kerala Administrative Tribunal. It is scheduled to come out with its verdict before September 2 as per HC’s directive,” Laya Rajesh, the face of the job aspirants’ protest, told TNIE.