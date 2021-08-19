STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mappila revolt of 1921 was manifestation of Talibani mindset: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav said the Talibani mindset does not spare any religion. Thousands of Muslims were forced to suffer in Malabar due to the riot, he added. 

Ram Madhav

RSS leader Ram Madhav speaks at an event related to Mappila revolt in Kozhikode on Thursday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Taliban is not just a terror outfit but a mindset and manifestations of similar attitude were not new to India, said RSS leader Ram Madhav.

Inaugurating the conference ‘Mappila Riots: Hundred years of Hindu genocide’ here on Thursday, he said several countries have seen different manifestations of the mindset but India has been the country worst-hit by such forces. “This mindset was responsible for the partition of the country in 1947. The first society to be subjected to the atrocities of the mindset was Kerala. The Mappila revolt was the first manifestation of the Talibani mindset in India,” he said.

Ram Madhav said as there were no modern means of communication in 1921 but an attempt to conceal the details of the revolt. Thus, it was projected as the agitation against the British or the agrarian uprising. But Gandhiji and Ambedkar wrote about the atrocities against the Hindus, he said. The RSS leader said the campaigns similar to those were witnessed in Malabar riot were repeated in Kashmir in 1990s. 

“Kunahammad Haji, the leader of the revolt, said that religious the conversions during the riots were done by the British. Similarly, it was alleged that atrocities against the Kashmiri Pandits were committed by the then Governor,” he said.

Ram Madhav said the Talibani mindset does not spare any religion. Thousands of Muslims were forced to suffer in Malabar due to the riot, he added. 

Former additional chief secretary C V Ananda Bose, Dr C I Isaac, member of Indian Council for Historical Research and others attended the meeting.

