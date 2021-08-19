STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MSF VP terms issue ‘sad’, Noorbina doubts identity: Haritha

Published: 19th August 2021 06:26 AM

Fathima Thahiliya

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The furore over the Indian Union Muslim League’s decision to freeze the state committee of its girl student wing, Haritha, is not abating.

On Wednesday, MSF national vice-president K Fathima Thahiliya termed the decision “sad” and “denial of natural justice” while Women’s League general secretary questioned Haritha’s very identity.

Addressing media, Fathima said she would stand with the 10 Haritha leaders who were punished for speaking out against the harassment.

“IUML had sought explanation from the accused but initiated action against the complainants. This is denial of natural justice. But we all have utmost faith in the party and are waiting for a landmark decision in the matter soon,” she said. 

The slugfest between Haritha leaders and a few MSF leaders began when the latter passed derogatory comments on the women leaders.

Noorbina: Why are girls and boys segregated in MSF?

When their complaints were ignored by the parent organisation, the 10 leaders approached state women’s commission on August 12. Infuriated that an internal matter was brought out on to the public stage, IUML on Tuesday freezed the Haritha state committee and sought explanation from the accused MSF leaders. 

“The woman leaders and I are facing character assassination. I have conveyed my displeasure over the party’s decision to IUML acting state general secretary P M A Salam,” Fathima said. She said 11 MSF district committees and a good number of IUML leaders support Haritha leaders. However, “Women’s League has not contacted us,” she said.

Women’s League national general secretary Noorbina Rasheed said the complainants should have approached the party’s women’s wing first.

“Why did they approach the IUML leadership? If someone targets a woman with derogatory comments, that should be dealt in no time,” she said. Noorbina also hinted at her dissatisfaction over Haritha becoming active outside the campus. She also questioned the reason for creating a women’s wing of MSF.

“Why are girls and boys segregated in MSF? Do other students’ organisations like KSU, SFI and ABVP have a girls’ wing?” she asked.

