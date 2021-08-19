STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plus-One students in Kerala seek cancellation of exams

Take out protests questioning logic behind holding exams without completing portions, say govt is not taking their situation seriously

Plus-One students under the banner of AIDSO stage a protest at Marine Drive on Wednesday calling for the cancellation of the examinations | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Plus-One students in the state are in agitation mode over the conduct of their examinations. Questioning the logic behind conducting the examination without even completing the course portions, the students are demanding the cancellation of the same. The students have raised the slogan ‘Adyam Padanam Pinne Pariksha’.

“The education department has released the dates for the Plus-One examinations,” said Nila M, district coordinator, Plus-One Students’ Collective. According to her, the examinations are set to begin on September 6. 

“However, sadly, to date, neither has online classes been conducted properly nor has there been any effort on the part of the government or the respective schools to conduct any tests,” she said.    So, one can’t ask the students to appear for the final examinations just like that, she added. According to her, the students want the government to ensure that they are at least taught the minimum amount of portions that would help them in Plus-Two instead of hurrying to conduct the Plus-One examination. “This is not a demand being made by a handful of students. Every Plus-One student from all over the state are backing the agitation,” said Nila. 

The students have also bagged the support of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) along with their parents. The students allege that the government is not taking the situation of their batch seriously. 

“Plus-One  is one of the steps towards higher education. However, we are feeling a neglected lot. A huge section of the students is yet to get their books. Last year, we didn’t have teachers for many subjects. Students also find it hard to follow the lectures being conducted online,” said Nila. Although the students have complained time and again that they are unable to understand the online classes, neither the government nor the higher secondary department has bothered to consider it, she added. One of the agitating students questioned the logic behind the conduct of the examination when the students have not even grasped the basic concepts that would be continued in Plus-Two. 

“The government needs to formulate a method that will ensure the Plus-One students are well versed in the minimum basic facts and concepts,” said the student who didn’t want to be named. Instead of conducting Plus-One examinations, the government can conduct one in Plus-Two to assess the students, added the student. According to Nila, the Plus-One students held protests all over the state and will continue to raise their voices till the authorities hear them out.

