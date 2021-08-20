17-year-old from Kerala posts driving video on social media, MVD says no licence till he turns 25

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Close on the heels of action against the E-Bull Jet YouTubers, the Motor Vehicles Department’s Alappuzha unit has registered a case against a 17-year-old YouTuber from Kannur who recorded a ‘driving video’ on Beach Road.

The MVD has recommended not to issue the minor boy a driving licence until he turns 25. The video was recorded by another YouTuber from Alappuzha and the duo posted it on social media.The department charged the parent of the boy and the adult YouTuber — Saju T S, known as Saju Techy and a native of Kommadi in Alappuzha.

According to Alappuzha Motor Vehicle Inspector Jinson Xavier Paul, the department has submitted a report to Transport Commissioner M R Ajithkumar. “The video was recorded at Alappuzha beach last November. The boy, who is a YouTuber, reached there and drove the car owned by Saju. They posted the video in both of their channels to become famous. In the video, they are saying that he is below 18 and that his act was a great one,” Jinson said.

After seeing the video, somebody informed the transport commissioner and he in turn asked the Alappuzha unit to examine the facts, he said.“A joint examination by the department officials from Alappuzha and Kannur found that they violated the Motor Vehicles Act,” the officer said.Under the amended Motor Vehicles Act of 2019, underage driving is penalised with a hefty fine and cancellation of the driving licence and the registration of vehicles, Jinson said.

“The Act says the driving licence should not be issued to the minor till he turns 25. The parent of the minor and the owner of the vehicle can pay a fine up to Rs 25,000 and the registration certificate of the vehicle will be cancelled for a period of three years. The licence of the grown up YouTuber can also be suspended for a period of three years, the Act suggests,” the officer said.

Commissioner Ajithkumar said rash driving and Motor Vehicles Act violations are a threat to the life of people. “The department will take stringent action against violators,” he said. Of late, driving-mad youngsters have been creating dangerous videos using motorcycles and cars to become viral on social media. In such an incident at Changanassery on July 28, ended in the death of the racer and two others travelling on a motorcycle. After the incident, the MVD have intensified action against violators.