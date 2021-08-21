STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fully Covid vaccinated not passport for carefree Onam celebrations

Celebrations last year became a trigger for peaking first wave when daily count increased from 2,000 to 11,000 
 

Published: 21st August 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fully vaccinated status should not be treated as an immunity passport to lower the guard during Onam celebrations, cautioned health experts. According to them, people who are vaccinated with two doses of vaccine can get infected and also spread the infection to others. The reports on the efficacy of vaccines from other countries suggest that vaccines help in preventing deaths, but it is still possible for transmission. 

The cases of fully vaccinated people have been highlighted because they are more likely to lower their guard and get exposed during Onam celebrations, thinking that vaccines would offer them full protection from infection.Health experts have called it the Peltzman Effect, which says that people are more likely to engage in risky behaviour when security measures are mandated. As many as 68.55 lakh people (19%) have been fully vaccinated in the state.

The Onam celebrations last year became a trigger for peaking the first wave when the daily positive cases increased from 2,000 to 11,000. This year, the situation has only worsened with the state reporting highest new positive cases, presence of highly infectious Delta variant and the threat of a third wave looming. The health department, which is expecting a two-fold increase in the number of new positives during Onam, has already issued guidelines to increase the vigil during celebrations.

Dr Amar Fettle, nodal officer for Covid and H1N1, said Covid follows epidemiologic triad for infectious disease. The triad consists of an external agent (virus), a susceptible host (human), and an environment (opportunity for exposure) that brings the host and agent together. “Vaccination will improve the condition of the host. But it will be upturned if the other two factors become overwhelming. So, the people vaccinated should not lower the guard and help the environment to spread the infection,” said Dr Fettle.The state has already started reporting nearly half of the breakthrough infections in the country. 

Breakthrough infections are defined as infections in fully vaccinated people.“The vaccines available do not offer 100% immunity against Covid. Mild infections are still possible even after getting two doses and it is also proven that the vaccinated persons can spread the virus. That is why we advise people to follow SMS (Sanitise-Mask-Social distancing) even after vaccination,” said an expert of infectious diseases in a government medical college.According to him, the breakthrough infections reported have been mild and vaccines have helped in reducing the severity of the disease. However, he was quick to add that those with asymptomatic breakthrough infection would it pass on to others. The Delta variant, which is characterised by high infectivity, resulted in cluster formation at homes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp