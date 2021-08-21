STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 68 lakh families avail of Onam special food kits

Sources said the issue was resolved and the department was in possession of a buffer stock of about 20 lakh kits as on Friday.

An Onam Sadhya by The Soul Company

(Photo| Mayank Bahl)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The distribution of special free food kits for Onam is progressing well with over 68 lakh families availing of the benefit till Friday.About 74.87 pc of the total 90.87 lakh families under the public distribution system have obtained the kit until 5.30 pm on Friday, according to the Civil Supplies Department. The specific days for allotment are over and card holders of all categories can obtain the kit now, officials said. Onam special kits will be distributed till August 31.

As on Friday, families in the high priority group, the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), led in obtaining their free kits.The slow pace of kit distribution had invited criticism from the people and ration dealers in the initial week. The delay was attributed to the shortage of cashew nuts and cardamom.  Sources said the issue was resolved and the department was in possession of a buffer stock of about 20 lakh kits as on Friday.

Every month, an average 84 lakh of the total 90.87 lakh obtain their kits. Families in the priority categories, the AAY and the Priority House Hold, are more keen to obtain the kits than the non-priority categories.The government is spending over Rs 500 crore for the Onam special kits which has 17 items. Until July, it spent Rs 5,600 crore to distribute the food kits since statewide lockdown started.Cashew, cardamom price up

The inclusion of cashew in the food kit has brought cheers to the cashew industry. The Supplyco is sourcing 4.25 lakh kg of kernels.  The price of kernels, which stood at Rs 6,075 for a tin three months ago has risen to Rs 7,025 this month, sources said.  Cashew kernels in bulk are packed in four gallon prime tins with a net weight of 11.34 kg in each tin. The Cardamom price has also gone up by Rs 200 per kg.

