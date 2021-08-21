Voice change post Covid recovery? Battered vocal cords to blame

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As a side effect of Covid infection, many patients are facing temporary sound or voice changes.

Though the hoarseness observed is similar that during a flu infection, in the case of Covid, this seems to be more intense and long lasting due to coughing for long periods. According to experts, it can take up to six-eight weeks for some patients to recover from it.

“During Covid, many are likely to experience a long duration of cough and throat issues. Coughing brings the vocal folds forcefully together to force air out, clearing any mucus from your lungs and throat. This level of coughing gives the vocal cords quite a battering, meaning they can become swollen and inflamed,” said Dr Susan Philip, ENT specialist based in Thrissur.

“When the vocal folds become swollen and inflamed, they are unable to vibrate freely, so the sound of the voice changes, often becoming rougher and deeper-pitched or possibly no more than a whisper,” added Dr Susan. When the virus is at its peak, coughing is likely to be intense and unavoidable. However, once this stage of the illness passes, try to avoid persistent, deliberate throat clearing and, if you cannot prevent it, make it as gentle as possible. If the voice has not returned to normal in six-eight weeks, the persons is advised to consult a physician or ENT.

“Persistent coughing occurs due to postnasal drip in which the mucus rather than coming out goes in making one cough. But it is treatable. Once the cough settles down, the voice will gradually become normal. At times, it might take weeks but there is nothing to be afraid of. Depending on the intensity of the cough, voice rest is recommended for some,” said Dr George Kuruvilla, ENT specialist based in Kochi.