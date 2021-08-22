STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cannot enforce COVID guidelines at gunpoint: Experts on rising infection rate in Kerala

Since Kerala had a large population which was not yet infected by COVID-19, the infection rate was bound to increase, which was also a reason for the increase in TPR.

Published: 22nd August 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala COVID cases

A healthcare worker conducts COVID test at Tagore Hall in Kozhikode on Wednesday. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Relaxations in movement during the festival season coupled with people not following COVID guidelines are behind Kerala's rising TPR and the state accounting for more than half of the country's virus caseload, medical experts said on Sunday and added that people cannot be made to follow the norms at gunpoint, rather they need to modify their behaviour on their own.

As the festival season has not yet ended, the effect of the relaxations and non-COVID appropriate behaviour by people who ventured out for celebrations and shopping would be seen in the test positivity rate (TPR) which, according to the experts like Dr Amar Fettle and Dr Kannan, is expected to rise further from Saturday's 17.73 per cent.

From 14.03 per cent on August 16, the TPR has risen steadily to 17.73 on Saturday, August 21. On Saturday, the number of fresh cases in Kerala were 17,106, almost half of the national total of 34,457 which was reported by the Union Health Ministry on August 21 morning.

On being asked whether such a scenario was due to the easing of restrictions, the experts said that relaxations were necessary as people were cooped indoors for more than a year, since March last year, and also because of the financial crisis being faced by those without a steady income.

Since Kerala had a large population which was not yet infected by COVID-19, the infection rate was bound to increase, that was also a reason for the increase in TPR, they said.

On top of that, the Delta strain of the virus, which is active in the state, was much more virulent than the earlier version which was prevalent during the first wave, and as a result a considerable amount of time would be required to bring the TPR down.

While the state works to bring the numbers down, sufficient medical infrastructure and personnel are in place to handle the rising caseload, and the capacity can be ramped if required, Dr Fettle, the state nodal officer for COVID-19, said.

He said that presently only 40 per cent to 60 per cent of the COVID beds were occupied and not all of the infected persons would require hospitalisation as many among them may have been vaccinated with one or two doses and therefore, the effect of the virus may not be severe on them.

He said time has gone when the government could enforce the guidelines by force, now people have to do that themselves.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, on August 19, had said that TPR was high in the state due to more tests being conducted and had asked everyone to be vigilant during Onam as COVID cases were on the rise. "While lives and livelihood are important, self preservation was also important," she had said.

"You cannot hold a gun to people's head and make them follow the guidelines. They need to modify their behaviour on their own," Dr Fettle said and added that "instead of government orders, an emotional cry to the people is needed to follow the norms".

A similar view was expressed by Dr Kannan, who said that when police officers point out violations of COVID norms in shops during the festive season, the reaction they get from the shop owners or the public is that they are ready to face the legal consequences.

This, he said, was due to the fact that people, especially merchants and small businessmen, have been starving due to loss of revenue due to the lockdown and subsequent restricted opening of businesses. Financial crisis faced by those without a steady income as well as being cooped up indoors for such a long time has changed people's outlook towards the virus and they are less scared of it now, he said.

Fettle, on the other hand, said that while it was right that businesses cannot be kept shut forever and people cannot be asked to remain indoors indefinitely, but when venturing out individuals need to modify their behaviour and follow the COVID-19 norms.

He said that people, when venturing out, should consider the risk being taken by health workers, who are working day-in and day-out without breaks, holidays or even Onam to care for those affected by COVID-19, and also remember the number of people who lost their lives or those who lost loved ones or breadwinners to the virus.

"The public, those who escaped the virus, need to dedicate their carefulness, modify their behaviour by taking into account the health workers who are working tirelessly without holidays and the people who lost their lives or those who lost loved ones or breadwinners in the family to COVID-19," Fettle said.

Kerala reported 17,106 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 38,03,903 and the toll to 19,428, according to a state government release. The release had also said that till Saturday, 96,481 samples were tested taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,01,70,011 and the TPR stood at 17.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, 20,846 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured in the state to 36,05,480. Currently, there are 1,78,462 people under treatment in the state, the release had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID guidelines Kerala COVID rate Kerala COVID guidelines
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp