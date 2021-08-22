Three youngsters die as scooter rams into electric post in Kerala's Alappuzha district

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Three youths died when the scooter they were travelling on rammed into an electric post at Venmani in Alappuzha district on Saturday.

Police said the accident happened at the Venmani-Anjilichuvad junction at 9.30 pm on Thiruvonam day.

All three victims are natives of Alappuzha. While Gopan (22) of Mavelikkara died on the spot and Balu (21) of Mambra in Chengannur died last night itself, Aneesh (21) of Cheriyanadu, who was undergoing treatment breathed his last on Sunday morning.

Gopan was a labourer at a two-wheeler workshop, Balu a staff at a service station -- both at Venmony while Anish was a vegetable vendor.