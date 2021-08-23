STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

4,470 booked for damaging public property, only 85 punished

Rema said she raised the question after the state government decided to withdraw the case of vandalism against then LDF MLAs.

Published: 23rd August 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: There is nothing surprising in the state government’s decision to file a plea in the High Court and then in the Supreme Court to withdraw a case against the 2015 vandalism by LDF members in the state assembly given the number of persons punished under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in similar incidents. 

In the recent state assembly session, the government revealed that Rs 4.01 crore worth of damage was caused to property due to anti-government protests from 2016 to 2021. As per the data shared in the assembly, 7,318 cases had been registered for anti-government protests since 2016 in Kerala. Of these, 838 cases were registered for damaging public property under the Act during anti-government protests and 4,470 persons were booked.

Interestingly, only 85 persons had been punished under the Act in the state since 2016. In 2016, the protests caused damage to public property worth Rs 31.82 lakh. The same in 2017 was Rs 2.04 crore, the highest in the last five years. The losses to the government from 2018 to 2020 were to the tune of Rs 71.6 lakh, Rs 67.08 lakh and Rs 17.24 lakh, respectively. Till August 5 this year, public properties worth Rs 9. 5 lakh were damaged in such protests.The answer was given in a question raised by K K Rema. 

Rema said she raised the question after the state government decided to withdraw the case of vandalism against then LDF MLAs. “My intention was to know whether the government would withdraw the other cases too. From the figures, it is quite clear that only a very few get punished for such offences. Let the public realise that public properties worth Rs 4 crore were damaged in five years and only 85 of the 4,470 persons booked in such cases had been punished,” she said.A senior public prosecutor said the cases registered under the Act are often not pursued seriously. 

“After registering the case, the police will file a chargesheet in two to three years. Then, it would take three to four years for the trial to start. By the time, the government might have changed and the new incumbent government might decide to withdraw the case. In some instances, due to such a long procedure, the witnesses turn hostile and often evidence will not be enough for the court to find the accused persons guilty. These are regular practices in such cases,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandalism Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp