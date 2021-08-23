Consumerfed’s Onam sales highest in 4 years

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state-run Consumerfed has registered record sales of Rs 150 crore so far in this Onam season as compared to the last four years. Consumerfed’s Onam markets and Triveni supermarkets had witnessed sales of Rs 90 crore for ten days till Uthradam and foreign liquor sales of Rs 60 crore.

Foreign liquor sales have risen sharply this year despite Covid, affirm Consumerfed officials here. During the last Onam season, the total sales from the Consumerfed outlets and Triveni supermerkets were Rs 36 crore. In 2019 and 2018, the sales were to the tune of around Rs 110 crore, said sources. “Consumerfed’s Onam markets have been operating under the supervision of the people without any hoarding or any other advertisements,” said its chairman M Mehboob.

Since we had been going through the tough situation due to Covid, the record sales were not expected. Last year, we recorded the worst sales since the inception of Consumerfed due to the Covid lockdown and strict restrictions. Hundreds of people and our employees were badly affected,” he said.Through Onam markets and Triveni supermarkets, consumers were given 13 items of consumer goods at an average discount of 50%. A total sales of Rs 45 crore were made for the daily necessities with a 10% to 30%. As part of Covid guidelines and regulations, not all outlets and Onam bazaars could be kept open everyday.

Of the 39 foreign liquor outlets of Consumerfed, the shop at Kunnamkulam came first in sales on Utharadam. The daily average sales here were around Rs 60 lakh. The Njarackal shop with sales of Rs 58 lakh and the Kozhikode shop Rs 56 lakh worth of sales are in second and third position, respectively. Coconut oil, which costs Rs 225 per kg in the open market, is available for Rs 92, sugar at Rs 42, rice at Rs 22 and rice at Rs 25 with a government subsidy, he added.