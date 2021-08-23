STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Melancholic heroine Chitra no more

In between, she also played a central character in an advertisement for Idhayam gingelly oil. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Late actress Chitra

Late actress Chitra

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The actor who portrayed Kunjunnooli in the cult classic Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha and Chandri in late director Bharathan’s Amaram is no more. Chitra, who shot to fame in Mollywood through the superhit movie Attakkalasham passed away on Saturday in Chennai. She suffered a cardiac arrest, reports said. She was 56.Chitra was born in Kochi on February 25, 1965, to Rajagopal and Devi. While studying at the Government Girls High School, Ernakulam, her family shifted to Mylapur. She completed her schooling at ICF School there. 

She lost her mother early and married businessman Vijayaraghavan in 1990. Though she acted in a small role in the Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal (1975), she gained attention after acting alongside Mohanlal in Attakalasham (1983). The song “Naanamakunno Meni Novunno” featuring Chitra and Mohanlal was one of the superhit songs of the year. 

Later, her performance in Panchagni (1986) drew wide appreciation. The song “Aa rathri maanju poyi” from the movie, in which Chitra performed to K S Chithra’s singing, too proved a huge hit. She later handled major roles in movies like Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Amaram, Adwaitham, Devasuram, Ekalavyan, Nagarathil Samsara Vishayam, Padheyam and Aram Thampuran.

Known as a heroine with a melancholic touch, she also featured onscreen to some superhit songs including Neelakkuyile chollu (Adwaitham) and Nanda Kishora Hare (Ekalavyan). In between, she also played a central character in an advertisement for Idhayam gingelly oil. The commercial was a huge hit during the golden days of Doordarshan. She has also acted in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies. The cremation was held in Chennai on Saturday. Mollywood actors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitra Actress Chitra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp