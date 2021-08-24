Inquiry ordered after two women die from vaccine-related complications in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The back-to-back deaths of two women, who took the Covid-19 vaccine in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, has raised concerns over the safety of the vaccines.

According to reports available, Mahima Mathew, 31, a pregnant woman and a native of Kanjirappally in Kottayam and Divya R Nair, 38, a native of Naranganam in Pathanamthitta died with similar symptoms two weeks after receiving their first dose of Covishield vaccine. While the authorities at a private hospital in Pala, where Mahima had been admitted for treatment, said she died of cerebral venous thrombosis (a form of stroke) and vaccine-associated thrombocytopenia (low blood-platelet count), those at Pathanamthitta district Health department have ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause behind Divya's death.

Mahima Mathew had received her first dose of Covishield from a primary health center on August 6. However, she reportedly developed a severe headache and was admitted to a private hospital in Pala on August 15. The next day the hospital declared her brain dead, and confirmed her death on August 20.

Meanwhile, Divya R Nair received the first dose of Covishield vaccine at a government facility at Naranganam on August 2 and died on Monday after suffering an intracerebral haemorrhage at a private hospital in Tiruvalla. Her husband Ginu has approached the Aranmula police and the district collector alleging that her condition worsened after she received the vaccine.

According to Ginu, Divya had headache and body pain after taking the vaccine. “After some days, she was taken to a private hospital. But her health turned critical. An MRI scan done on August 14, detected a brain bleed, following which she was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi. On the same day, she underwent two surgeries. On August 19, she was shifted to a private hospital in Tiruvalla. Her condition worsened after the vaccination. So we have lodged a complaint demanding an inquiry into her death,” Ginu said.

District Medical Officer A L Sheeja said the woman underwent surgeries after an intracerebral haemorrhage. “The exact cause of death has not been ascertained. I have sought an inquiry report after the woman’s relatives raised a suspicion that her condition worsened after she received the vaccine,” Dr Sheeja said.

