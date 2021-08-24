Kerala woman dies of haemorrhage, husband blames Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 37-year-old woman, who received the first dose of Covishield vaccine on August 2, died on Monday after suffering an intracerebral haemorrhage at a private hospital in Tiruvalla. Her husband has approached the Aranmula police and the district collector alleging that her condition worsened after she received the vaccine. Divya R Nair, belonging to Naranganam, was administered the first dose of the vaccine at a government facility there.

Her husband Ginu said she had headache and body pain after taking the vaccine.“After some days, she was taken to a private hospital. But her health issues became severe and an MRI scan, done on August 14, detected bleeding in the brain. She was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi the same day and underwent two surgeries. On August 19, she was shifted to a private hospital in Tiruvalla. Her condition worsened after the vaccination. So we have lodged a complaint demanding an inquiry into her death,” Ginu said.

District Medical Officer A L Sheeja said the woman underwent surgeries after an intracerebral haemorrhage. “The exact cause of death has not been ascertained. I have sought an inquiry report after the woman’s relatives raised a suspicion that her condition worsened after she received the vaccine,” Dr Sheeja said.