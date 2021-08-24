Kozhikode IT firm’s flight booking platform big hit with international passengers

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A flight-ticket distribution platform developed by Kozhikode-based IT firm Nucore has become one of the leading booking solutions available globally. The startup’s Nuflights platform allows airlines, travel agents and companies to sell tickets and other products quickly reducing cost significantly, and thus benefiting passengers with lower rates. The UAE-based Emirates airline has adopted Nuflights for its bookings and distributions globally, which has now given the firm a global reach.

British Airways, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and United Airlines are the major carriers that have signed pacts with Nucore to adopt the new platform, said Suhail V P, the company’s CEO.“We, as four friends from different parts of the state, started this venture a few years ago at the Uralungal Cyber Park in Kozhikode. The city has been a lucky charm for our venture in terms of growth. Nucore has been able to play a leading role globally in enforcing the latest New Distribution Capability standards of the International Air Transport Association. Our platform has been widely recognised by airline companies and IATA,” Suhail said.

In a short span of time, the company has become an air travel booking and travel accounting software provider in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and South Asia markets with over 620 clients across 34 countries, the CEO pointed out.

‘Nucore helps address all booking-related issues’



”Nucore helps airlines and travel agencies with this technology to quickly address all booking-related shortcomings they face currently,” said Mohan Das, co-founder and director of global products and solutions, Nucore. “We were first incubated at National Institute of Technology-Calicut as three of us were NITC postgraduates. We are looking forward to creating job opportunities for as many young graduates as possible with our initiatives,” Mohan said. Muhamed Niyas and U V Krishna Kumar are the other directors of Nucore.

Soaring hopes

UAE-based Emirates has signed Nuflights for its bookings and distributions globally.

The company has 620 clients across 34 countries, claims CEO.

British Airways, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and United Airlines have signed pacts with Nucore.