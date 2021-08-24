STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode IT firm’s flight booking platform big hit with international passengers

A Flight-ticket  distribution platform developed by Kozhikode-based IT firm Nucore has become one of the leading booking solutions available globally. 

Published: 24th August 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

(File Photo | PTI)

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A flight-ticket distribution platform developed by Kozhikode-based IT firm Nucore has become one of the leading booking solutions available globally. The startup’s Nuflights platform allows airlines, travel agents and companies to sell tickets and other products quickly reducing cost significantly, and thus benefiting passengers with lower rates. The UAE-based Emirates airline has adopted Nuflights for its bookings and distributions globally, which has now given the firm a global reach. 

British Airways, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and United Airlines are the major carriers that have signed pacts with Nucore to adopt the new platform, said Suhail V P, the company’s CEO.“We, as four friends from different parts of the state, started this venture a few years ago at the Uralungal Cyber Park in Kozhikode. The city has been a lucky charm for our venture in terms of growth. Nucore has been able to play a leading role globally in enforcing the latest New Distribution Capability standards of the International Air Transport Association. Our platform has been widely recognised by airline companies and IATA,” Suhail said.

In a short span of time, the company has become an air travel booking and travel accounting software provider in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and South Asia markets with over 620 clients across 34 countries, the CEO pointed out. 

‘Nucore helps address all booking-related issues’

”Nucore helps airlines and travel agencies with this technology to quickly address all booking-related shortcomings they face currently,” said Mohan Das, co-founder and director of global products and solutions, Nucore. “We were first incubated at National Institute of Technology-Calicut as three of us were NITC postgraduates. We are looking forward to creating job opportunities for as many young graduates as possible with our initiatives,” Mohan said. Muhamed Niyas and U V Krishna Kumar are the other directors of Nucore.

Soaring hopes

UAE-based Emirates has signed Nuflights for its bookings and distributions globally.

The company has 620 clients across 34 countries, claims CEO.

British Airways, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines and United Airlines have signed pacts with Nucore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuflights
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp