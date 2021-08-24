Oman lifts ban on Indian travellers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big relief to hundreds of Gulf workers stranded in Kerala, Oman has lifted travel ban on travellers from 24 countries including India. Gulf media reported that Oman Civil Aviation Authority has issued a circular that all who are eligible to enter Oman, including Omani citizens, resident visa holders and travellers who are eligible for visa on arrival can enter the country from September 1.

Travellers from these countries can enter Oman if they have taken both doses of Covid vaccine approved by the country. The vaccine certificate should have a QR code and the last dose should have been taken 14 days prior to the date of travel.

International passengers holding a negative PCR test report are also exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine. The PCR test should be taken 72 hours prior to travel.

There are around 1.35 lakh Keralites working in Oman. Oman had imposed a travel ban on Indians in April, 2021, and hundreds of Keralites who arrived on leave could not rejoin work due to restrictions.