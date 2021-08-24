Posters allege Tharoor pitching for ex-aide GS Babu as Congress committee president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite MP Shashi Tharoor reiterating that his name should not be dragged into the controversy on the district Congress committee president selection, posters have appeared before the Thiruvananthapuram party office against him. It is alleged that the Thiruvananthapuram MP had been batting for GS Babu, one of his former staff members, who had quit active politics more than a decade ago.

Tharoor’s views will be heard by the Congress high command as it should be recalled that it was he who had rooted for K Sudhakaran as the successor of Mullappally Ramachandran. Babu used to be among the office staff of Tharoor even after he had quit active politics. Babu who is in his 50s had associated with Oommen Chandy’s ‘A’ group and was the DCC general secretary during 2004.

The Congress had appointed Babu to oversee Tharoor’s first election campaign in 2009. Since then, he has remained a “shadow” of the diplomat-turned-politician. A top Congress leader told TNIE that Tharoor also had given his list of names for the DCC president post, like the other MPs.