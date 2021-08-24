STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Posters allege Tharoor pitching for ex-aide GS Babu as Congress committee president

Tharoor’s views will be heard by the Congress high command as it should be recalled that it was he who had rooted for K Sudhakaran as the successor of Mullappally Ramachandran.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite MP Shashi Tharoor reiterating that his name should not be dragged into the controversy on the district Congress committee president selection, posters have appeared before the Thiruvananthapuram party office against him. It is alleged that the Thiruvananthapuram MP had been batting for GS Babu, one of his former staff members, who had quit active politics more than a decade ago. 

Tharoor’s views will be heard by the Congress high command as it should be recalled that it was he who had rooted for K Sudhakaran as the successor of Mullappally Ramachandran. Babu used to be among the office staff of Tharoor even after he had quit active politics. Babu who is in his 50s had associated with Oommen Chandy’s ‘A’ group and was the DCC general secretary during 2004.

The Congress had appointed Babu to oversee Tharoor’s first election campaign in 2009. Since then, he has remained a “shadow” of the diplomat-turned-politician. A top Congress leader told TNIE that Tharoor also had given his list of names for the DCC president post, like the other MPs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp