Sree Narayana Guru’s messages have solution to Afghanistan crisis: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Narayana Guru’s messages have solutions to some serious problems faced by the world, including that in Afghanistan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “Afghanistan puts forward a big lesson to humanity. If religious extremism flares up, people and countries will burn in it.

Guru shared the great message of loving one another which would prevent humanity from being burned in the fire of extremism,” he said while inaugurating the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru held at Chempazhanthy here on Monday. In his online message, the chief minister said Guru’s messages should reach places where people fight over religion and community.

“There haven’t been many times like this before when humanity was crushed to death by religious, communal and extremist forces. Hence Guru’s messages have great relevance in our times,” he said.