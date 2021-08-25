Financial woes: Light and sound firm owner, hotelier end lives

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/IDUKKI: A 47-year-old man, who was running a light and sound company at Kundara in Kollam, ended his life at his residence allegedly owing to financial crisis on Tuesday. K Sumesh, of Kundara, took the extreme step owing to the lockdown-induced financial crisis, said the family.

“Sumesh had taken a loan against property from a bank to start his business. But lockdown pushed him into financial crisis and he was unable to repay the loan amount,” said Sajitha S, wife of Sumesh. According to the light and sound association, this is the seventh light and sound owner in the state who ended life owing to financial crisis.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man in Idukki committed suicide allegedly owing to mounting debts on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Vijay, 38, of Nandanam, Peermade. As per the source, Vijay had been running a hotel in Peermade town, which was closed following Covid outbreak a few months ago.

Vijay had borrowed money from some financial institutions. However the closure of his shop had put a financial strain on his liabilities. By 6 pm on Monday, Vijay locked himself inside the room of his house. As he did not open the door even after 8.30 pm, his wife Sonia broke into the room and found him dead.

Sonia is employed at the Azhutha block panchayat office and they have two sons aged 10 and 6.