Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Published: 25th August 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Love is blind and it is also about individual freedom. However, girls have to think twice before falling in love as the statistics released by the government show that love affair is turning out to be a death trap for girls in the state. 

Love has officially been declared the reason for the death of 350 girls/women in the last four years. Of the total cases, 10 girls were murdered and 340 died by suicide, all on account of love. Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George revealed the data while replying to a question raised by MLA M K Muneer in the recently concluded assembly session. 

As per the data, the highest number of deaths related to love was reported last year as two girls were murdered by jilted lovers, while 96 others ended their lives on their own following love failure. In the previous year, five girls were killed by men for rejecting their love proposals while 88 girls took the extreme step after facing failure in love.

In 2018, 76 girls died by suicide following love failure. In 2017, of the 83 girls who died in incidents related to love affair, three of them were killed by their boyfriends.

Psychiatrist Dr P N Suresh Kumar said these figures reveal the mental health of people. “Persons with emotionally unstable personality disorder are unable to cope with situations like failure in love and these lead them to opt for extreme steps like murder or suicide. Improving the mental health of people could be a solution to this social malady to an extent,” he added.

