Kerala HC expresses concern over attacks on doctors and nurses

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to ensure that all steps are taken to provide adequate protection to those manning the healthcare system in the state. The court observed that unless health workers including the doctors and nurses were allowed to function peacefully, it would be impossible "to rein in the deleterious consequences of the pandemic and other related diseases".

The State government and other stakeholders including the district collector and Superintendent of Police must ensure that such incidents of attacks did not take place in the future and that quick action was taken, held the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran and justice Kauser Edappagath issued the directive on a petition filed by Kerala Private Hospital Association relating to the Covid treatment charge. During the hearing, the counsel for the Association and Indian Medical Association(IMA) brought to the notice of the court the instance of

attack on doctors and nurses in the state by the patients and bystanders. Such attacks on doctors and nurses continued, it might be very difficult for the health cares system to function properly

The doctors, nurses, and other health cares workers were most certainly valued in the healthcare system, particularly when the women healthcare workers had courageously come forward to discharge their duties beyond the call of their duties. The court observed that such incidents would undermine the morale and

courage of the healthcare workers to continue the march against Covid 19 particularly when the State is seeing a surge in Covid cases.

Government Pleader submitted that the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act had provided stringent punishments for those who indulge in attacks on healthcare workers and institutions. The government would ensure the protection of every stakeholder in the healthcare system. Besides, the government would take steps to enlighten the people on the need to act in a civilized manner.

