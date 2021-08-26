Malayalam poet's musical venture against attempts to erase history of Mappila struggle

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: "Any attempt to wipe out the memory of the Mappila struggles from the collective consciousness of the people will be a futile exercise because the community has a parallel mechanism to preserve the memory," asserts Mappila song lyricist Nasarudeen Mannarkkad.

The poet is in the process of writing ‘Padappattu’ (a genre in Mappila songs) on the 387 persons associated with the Malabar Rebellion, whose names are going to be removed from the list of freedom fighters. A recommendation in this regard is under the active consideration of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

“The government can remove the names only from the official records. The Mappilas have their own system to keep the memories of their heroic battles intact. The memories of incidents such as Malappuram battle and Cheroor battle were thus preserved,” Nasarudeen said.

The poet has downloaded the names of 387 persons from the ICHR document. “I am mentioning the names in the alphabetical order as it appeared in the ICHR document. The names, house names and the incident they were related to are also mentioned in the songs,” he said.

Nasarudeen has so far written three songs in which around one hundred names have figured. “I may write five more songs to accommodate all the freedom fighters. Some names are shortened for the sake of the rhythm of the song,” he said.

Padappattu or songs eulogizing those killed in battles are written in the traditional style and diction. The Malappuram Padappattu by Moinkutty Vaidyar is one of the most popular among them, which narrates the fight between Muslims and local chieftain Para Nambi in 1729

‘Cheroor Chinth’ is another Padappattu which is about the Mappilas’ fight against the British and the landlord Kaprat Panicker in 1843.

“There was a Padappattu written on the memory of the Mannarkkad battle and it was banned by the British. Not a single copy of the Pattu is available now and I have written to the British library to find out whether a copy is preserved there,” Nasarudeen said.

Mannarkkad Pada took place in 1894 in which Variankunnath Kunahammad Haji’s father Moitheen Kutty Haji was an accused. He was later deported to the Andamans. “The memories preserved in these songs were a source of inspiration for the later freedom fighters. Ali Musaliyar had visited the graves of the Cheroor Martyrs and the British thought was it was the preparation for a war. That is why they raided the Mamburam mosque in 1921,” Nasarudeen said.

The poet, who is working in a private firm in the UAE, has also written a Seerapattu (history song) on Variankunnanth, the book form has been published recently by Readers Network, Kozhikode. The audio version was published more than a year ago.

Nasarudeen has also written Mappila songs on the advent of the Portuguese in Malabar and the battles of the Kunhali Marakkars.