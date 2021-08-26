STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malayalam poet's musical venture against attempts to erase history of Mappila struggle

Nasarudeen Mannarkkad  is in the process of writing ‘Padappattu’ on the 387 persons associated with the Malabar Rebellion, whose names are going to be removed from the list of freedom fighters.

Published: 26th August 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nasarudeen Mannarkkad

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: "Any attempt to wipe out the memory of the Mappila struggles from the collective consciousness of the people will be a futile exercise because the community has a parallel mechanism to preserve the memory," asserts Mappila song lyricist Nasarudeen Mannarkkad.

The poet is in the process of writing ‘Padappattu’ (a genre in Mappila songs) on the 387 persons associated with the Malabar Rebellion, whose names are going to be removed from the list of freedom fighters. A recommendation in this regard is under the active consideration of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

“The government can remove the names only from the official records. The Mappilas have their own system to keep the memories of their heroic battles intact. The memories of incidents such as Malappuram battle and Cheroor battle were thus preserved,” Nasarudeen said.

The poet has downloaded the names of 387 persons from the ICHR document. “I am mentioning the names in the alphabetical order as it appeared in the ICHR document. The names, house names and the incident they were related to are also mentioned in the songs,” he said.

Nasarudeen has so far written three songs in which around one hundred names have figured. “I may write five more songs to accommodate all the freedom fighters. Some names are shortened for the sake of the rhythm of the song,” he said. 

Padappattu or songs eulogizing those killed in battles are written in the traditional style and diction. The Malappuram Padappattu by Moinkutty Vaidyar is one of the most popular among them, which narrates the fight between Muslims and local chieftain Para Nambi in 1729

‘Cheroor Chinth’ is another Padappattu which is about the Mappilas’ fight against the British and the landlord Kaprat Panicker in 1843.

“There was a Padappattu written on the memory of the Mannarkkad battle and it was banned by the British. Not a single copy of the Pattu is available now and I have written to the British library to find out whether a copy is preserved there,” Nasarudeen said.

Mannarkkad Pada took place in 1894 in which Variankunnath Kunahammad Haji’s father Moitheen Kutty Haji was an accused. He was later deported to the Andamans. “The memories preserved in these songs were a source of inspiration for the later freedom fighters. Ali Musaliyar had visited the graves of the Cheroor Martyrs and the British thought was it was the preparation for a war. That is why they raided the Mamburam mosque in 1921,” Nasarudeen said. 

The poet, who is working in a private firm in the UAE, has also written a Seerapattu (history song) on Variankunnanth, the book form has been published recently by Readers Network, Kozhikode. The audio version was published more than a year ago.

Nasarudeen has also written Mappila songs on the advent of the Portuguese in Malabar and the battles of the Kunhali Marakkars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mapilla struggles Malabar Rebellion Mapilla songs Nasarudeen Mannarkkad Indian Council of Historical Research
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp