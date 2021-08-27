Heavy rainfall in Kerala for next four days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to experience heavy to very heavy showers in the coming three days owing to the cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts in various districts in view of heavy rain.

According to the weather bulletin, a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea, off north Kerala coast and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. An offshore trough at mean sea level runs from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast.

Further, in view of the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Friday, an increase in rainfall activity is expected over Kerala from Friday. IMD is monitoring the situation, said the bulletin.

Friday: Yellow alert across state except Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts

Saturday: Orange alert in Ernakulam, Malappuram, Idukki and Wayanad districts Yellow alert in remaining districts

Sunday: Orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad Yellow alert in remaining districts except T’Puram and Kollam

Monday: Orange alert in Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad; Yellow alert in remaining dists except T’Puram & Kollam