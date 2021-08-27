Kerala heading towards crisis due to rising Covid cases: V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rising number of daily Covid cases and high test positivity rate (TPR) are clear indicators that Kerala is heading towards a crisis, Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has said.

He asked the state government to divulge the expected caseload in the state after Onam season, and whether it was adequately equipped to tackle the situation.

Giving a proper and honest picture of the Covid preparedness of the state will go a long way in addressing the concerns of people, Muraleedharan said. He also wondered why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who used to conduct daily press briefings on the Covid situation, suddenly vanished from the scene.