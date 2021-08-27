Kerala to enforce intense lockdown on Sundays after sharp rise in COVID cases post Onam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a hiatus of two weeks, the Kerala government has decided to enforce the lockdown on Sundays more strictly following a sharp rise in Covid cases after the Onam celebrations. The restrictions would be equal to a triple lockdown. Shops selling essential provisions would be allowed to open. While allowing essential services, there would be strict restrictions on travel across the state.

The state government had earlier decided to withdraw the weekend lockdown on August 15 (Independence Day) and August 22 (Onam Sunday) considering the festivities in the state. But soon afterwards, Covid cases have gone through the roof with active daily cases crossing the 30K mark in the state after a long gap. The Covid review meeting held on August 24 has decided to enforce strict restrictions from this Sunday.

ALSO READ: 'No sign of abatement: Centre says 58% of daily Covid cases in India are from Kerala

The meeting was of the view that there was a clear lapse in adhering to Covid protocols during the festival time and the failure in enforcing home quarantine has also led to a sharp rise in cases. Earlier, while cautioning against the increased indoor transmission of Covid, Health Minister Veena George openly admitted that the violation of home quarantine directives was the prime reason for the worsening situation in the state.

She also said 35 per cent of people in the state were found to have been infected with the disease from home. The surge in Covid cases has invited sharp criticism from Opposition parties who blamed the state government's carelessness.