Popular Kerala chef and film producer Naushad passes away at 55

Owner of 'Naushad the big Chef', Noushad ventured into the film industry by producing Blessy's first film, 'Kazhcha', starring Mammootty.

Published: 27th August 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Noushad

Chef and film producer Noushad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVALLA: Popular chef and film producer Noushad, 55, who has been suffering from abdomen-related ailments for the last three years, has died. 

Noushad was the owner of 'Naushad the big Chef', a leading catering and restaurant group in Kerala. He ventured into the film industry by producing Blessy's first film, 'Kazhcha', starring Mammootty. Filmmaker Blessy was Naushad's classmate.

In 2005, Kazhcha won him the state government's best producer award. He later went on to produce films such as 'Chattambi Nadu', 'Best Actor', 'Spanish Masala', 'Lion' and 'Payyans'. Naushad is the son of K C Kani, owner of Noushad Hotel at Thiruvalla.

Naushad was known to have prepared delicious food for the celebrities and VIPs including the vice president of India.

He has also been a judge of various contests on food preparation. He also gained attention by presenting recipes on various television channels and has been in the catering industry for over three decades.

Naushad had sought treatment in Vellore three years ago for a stomach ailment. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital in Kochi for more than a year due to a spinal cord injury. He underwent a heart surgery five months ago. He was admitted to a private hospital at Thiruvalla a month ago.  

He had lost his wife Sheeba (51) to a heart attack on August 12. He is survived by his 13-year-old daughter Nashwa.

Noushad's body will be brought home at 11 am on Friday before taking it to the SCS school ground at 1 p.m. Funeral will be held at Muttur Juma Masjid near Tiruvalla at 3 p.m.

